UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,037.00 45.10 NZX 50** 8,325.05 17.42 DJIA** 26,210.81 -3.79 NIKKEI** 24,124.15 307.82 Nasdaq** 7,460.28 52.257 FTSE** 7,731.83 16.39 S&P 500** 2,839.13 6.16 Hang Seng** 32,930.7 537.29 SPI 200 Fut 6,003.0 17.0 STI** 3,592.08 22.65 SSEC** 3,546.9816 45.62 KOSPI** 2,536.60 34.49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.073 -0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.658 0.009 AU 10 YR Bond 2.811 -0.013 US 10 YR Bond 2.6149 -0.048 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.955 -0.04 US 30 YR Bond 2.8945 -0.033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3176 -0.001 KRW US$ 1,073.72 5.32 AUD US$ 0.7998 -0.0019 NZD US$ 0.7355 0.0029 EUR US$ 1.2295 0.0035 Yen US$ 110.3 -0.61 THB US$ 31.79 -0.05 PHP US$ 51.055 0.056 IDR US$ 13,320 -27 INR US$ 63.75 -0.13 MYR US$ 3.925 -0.008 TWD US$ 29.402 -0.03 CNY US$ 6.4084 -0.0035 HKD US$ 7.8186 0.0004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,340.81 7.11 Silver (Lon) 17.05 0.04 U.S. Gold Fut 1,340.8 8.9 Brent Crude 70.15 1.12 Iron Ore CNY521.5 -6.5 TRJCRB Index 196.9392 0.7224 TOCOM Rubber JPY205.9 -0.7 LME Copper 6,901 -167 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2105 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - World stock markets broadly edged higher on Tuesday, with the U.S. market getting a lift from upbeat earnings from companies such as Netflix, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a three-year low against a basket of major currencies. Helping the positive tone for stocks was relief over Monday's temporary U.S. government funding deal, which boosted confidence about global growth and corporate earnings. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, as strong results from Netflix helped lift the S&P and Nasdaq Composite, but declines in Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble kept the Dow Industrials in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 26,197.39, the S&P 500 gained 4.38 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,837.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.32 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,449.36. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares rose to new highs on Tuesday after U.S. senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, while earnings updates were also in focus. Euro zone stocks reached their highest in a decade, with Germany's DAX jumping to a fresh record of just over 13,596 points. The DAX ended 0.7 percent higher, while the pan-European STOXX 600 closed the session up 0.1 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average on Tuesday ended at its highest in more than 26 years, with real estate and precision machinery stocks leading the gains. The Nikkei finished up 1.3 percent at 24,124.15. Earlier in the session, it touched 24,129.34, its highest intraday level since November 1991. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks extended a rally on Tuesday to fresh two-year peaks, underpinned by continued gains in banking and real estate firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 45.62 points or 1.3 percent at 3,546.98. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are poised to edge higher on Wednesday, inspired by gains on Wall Street, while weaker iron ore and base metal prices might weigh down material stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 17 points to 6,003, a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 45.1 points on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 34.49 points or 1.38 percent at 2,536.60. The benchmark index ended at its highest since Nov. 24, 2017 as U.S. government shutdown ended, boosting investor sentiment. The index was also supported by strong gains in major IT companies, especially LG Display, whose OLED outlook offset earnings gloom. The company's shares rose nearly 6 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar slipped to a fresh three-year low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after data showed euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in January, underlining the strong momentum in the euro zone economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, was down 0.34 percent at 90.094, after slipping as low as 90.096, its lowest since December 2014. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the central bank set its midpoint fixing at the strongest in more than two years while the greenback remained vulnerable. The strength in the yuan fixing lifted the spot rate higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4000 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4027 at midday, 23 pips firmer than the previous late session close but 0.03 percent softer than the midpoint. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a small step back on Tuesday after news of U.S. tariffs sparked fears of a global trade war, offseting upgrades to the world growth outlook and a deal to re-open the U.S. government. As a result the Aussie dropped back to $0.7997, from a top of $0.8029. The currency had already run into offers above $0.8030 and needs to end a day above the $0.8000 barrier to keep its recent uptrend going. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korean won was tentative while bond yields fell. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.61 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.75 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields slid on Tuesday, in line with declines in Japanese government bond yields, after the Bank of Japan kept interest rate targets unchanged and its top official quashed speculation of a move away from an easy monetary policy. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, fell for the first time in five days, while those on 30-year bonds sank to a one-week low. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - The premium investors' demand for holding Spanish bonds over benchmark German peers fell to its lowest level since 2010 on Tuesday as recent ratings upgrades for Spain and Greece, and solid demand at Spanish bond sale, bolstered sentiment. Spanish bonds were in strong demand on Tuesday. The yield on Spain's outstanding 10-year bond dropped to seven-month lows while there was over 43 billion euros of demand for a sale of new 10-year Spanish bonds in what is potentially the largest ever order book for a European bond sale. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy on hold and largely maintained its economic projections, dropping no hint of a possible exit from its stimulus. The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.10 point to 150.47 while the benchmark cash 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.070 percent , slipping further from a six-month high of 0.090 percent set on Thursday. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar fell to fresh three-year lows, but an end to uncertainty created by a three-day U.S. government shutdown capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,337.36 an ounce at 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT) after touching a one-week high of $1,339.09, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $4.80, or 0.4 percent, at $1,336.70 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures dropped 4 percent on Tuesday, pressured by slow demand in the world's top consumer that has helped inflate stockpiles at the country's ports to a record above 150 million tonnes. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 4.8 percent to 517 yuan ($81) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 29, before closing down 4 percent at 521.50 yuan. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices fell to their lowest in a month on Tuesday after rising inventories showed healthy supplies of refined metal. Lead, however, climbed to the highest since 2011 after stocks declined. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with benchmark Brent crude hitting $70 a barrel for the first time in a week, boosted by healthy world economic growth prospects and expectations for continued production curbs by OPEC, Russia and their allies. Brent crude futures settled up 93 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $69.96, not far off the three-year high of $70.37 reached on Jan. 15. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp decline earlier in the session, lifted by bullish sentiment on falling production. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 2,494 ringgit ($635.41) a tonne at the close for a second consecutive daily gain. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by an overnight rally in oil prices. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for June delivery, was up 0.9 yen at 210.1 yen ($1.89) per kg, as of 0040 GMT, after settling unchanged in the previous session. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)