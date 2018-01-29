UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,075.40 25.40 NZX 50** 8,327.59 -0.20 DJIA** 26,439.48 -177.23 NIKKEI** 23,629.34 -2.54 Nasdaq** 7,466.505 -39.267 FTSE** 7,671.53 5.99 S&P 500** 2,853.53 -19.34 Hang Seng** 32,966.89 -187.23 SPI 200 Fut 5,983.0 -27.0 STI** 3,577.07 9.93 SSEC** 3,523.5009 -34.63 KOSPI** 2,598.19 23.43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.084 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.744 0.065 AU 10 YR Bond 2.845 0 US 10 YR Bond 2.6936 0.032 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.96 0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.9421 0.029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3102 0.0028 KRW US$ 1,070 6.33 AUD US$ 0.8094 -0.0014 NZD US$ 0.7318 -0.0035 EUR US$ 1.2381 -0.0038 Yen US$ 108.94 0.24 THB US$ 31.43 0.09 PHP US$ 51.279 0.344 IDR US$ 13,362 56 INR US$ 63.59 0.01 MYR US$ 3.879 0.01 TWD US$ 29.15 0.049 CNY US$ 6.346 0.0129 HKD US$ 7.8173 0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,341.51 -8.25 Silver (Lon) 17.16 -0.23 U.S. Gold Fut 1,340.5 -11.6 Brent Crude 69.34 -1.18 Iron Ore CNY518.5 3 TRJCRB Index 199.5363 -0.9837 TOCOM Rubber JPY199 0.9 LME Copper 7,089 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2101 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Global equity markets eased on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs after remarks by a European Central Bank official added to expectations that central banks globally will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves. U.S. stocks fell on news that Apple will halve the production target for its flagship iPhone X this quarter. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street backed off from record levels on Monday, with the Dow slipping more than 100 points, dragged lower by a slide in Apple shares after a report said iPhone X demand was waning. Shares of Apple fell as much 2.6 percent after the Nikkei reported the company will cut production of its flagship gadget in half. Analysts expect the tech giant to report quarterly EPS of $3.83 on Thursday. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Stellar results from chip-maker AMS and another big pharma deal dominated European share trading at the start of a heavy earnings week, while a rise in bond yields hit income stocks. The euro, whose strength had crimped stocks late last week, eased back from its highs, but Europe's STOXX 600 index edged 0.2 percent, as investors held their breath for the results rush. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei ended flat in choppy trade on Monday with gains in cyclicals such as memory chip makers offset by weakness in in shares sensitive to domestic demand, notably railroad and construction companies. The Nikkei share average ended flat at 23,629.34 after flirting in positive territory in early trade. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks tumbled on Monday, with the blue-chip index posting its worst day in more than two months, led by a slump in consumer and healthcare firms as investors booked profits after a recent strong rally. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 34.63 points or 0.97 percent at 3,523.50. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to slide on Tuesday, taking their cues from a lower finish on Wall Street, while a fall in commodities prices could lead to a weakness in materials stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent or 28 points to 5,982, a 93.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index was up 23.43 points or 0.91 percent at 2,598.19, an all-time closing high. The benchmark index has climbed for five consecutive sessions. Investor confidence remained strong, especially in tech and finance-related shares after chipmaker SK Hynix posted its biggest-ever quarterly earnings last week. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Monday against a basket of currencies as U.S. bond yields climbed and traders waited for a Federal Reserve meeting and a U.S. jobs report later in the week, while the euro and pound were both down. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose 0.28 percent to 89.319 as of 2041 GMT. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan edged up slightly against the U.S. dollar on Monday, following a much stronger midpoint fixing by the central bank. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3266 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3250 at midday, 45 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.03 percent stronger than the midpoint. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar eased from 2-1/2 year peaks on Monday as speculators booked some profits on short U.S. dollar positions while bracing for a key report on domestic inflation later in the week. The Aussie dollar was down 0.26 percent at $0.8091, having stretched as far as $0.8136 on Friday. That was its highest since May 2015 and cleared a double top from September at $0.8105 and $0.8125. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,065.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,063.9. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,064.87 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,055.6 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs on Monday after comments from a European Central Bank official added to expectations that central banks globally will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves. A break of technical support levels added to bearish sentiment with benchmark 10-year yields rising above the trendline that has marked a more than 30-year bull run dating back to the 1980s. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Five-year German bond yields turned positive for the first time since late 2015 on Monday and yields across the euro area hit fresh highs after a European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB should make clear it would end its bond purchases this year. Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Sunday the ECB should make clear that it will end its asset purchases after the current bond buying programme ends in September, adding: "There is no reason whatsoever to continue the programme." For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, in line with a retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although further losses were curbed after results of the Bank of Japan's bond purchases showed limited selling interest. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.080 percent and the 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.580 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices fell on Monday as a recovery in the U.S. dollar and rising government bond yields prompted investors to cash in bullion after its sixth weekly price rise in seven weeks. Gold has risen more than 3 percent so far this month, and after a strong end to December touched its highest since August 2016 last week at $1,366.07 an ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures fell to their weakest level in a month on Monday as demand for the steelmaking commodity remained slow in the world's top buyer, keeping stocks at its ports near a record high. Arrivals in China were also sustained by a lack of weather interruptions to shipments from top iron ore suppliers Australia and Brazil, which can be common at this time of the year. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Zinc prices surged to the highest since 2007 on Monday as falling stockpiles suggested tight supplies, while expectations of strong demand pushed nickel to a 2 1/2-year peak after it broke through a key technical level last week. Most industrial metals rose as investors looked ahead to details of infrastructure-building in U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday and Chinese manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and rising U.S. crude output, but prices remained on track for the biggest January increase in five years. Brent crude futures were down $1.11 at $69.41 a barrel at 1:26 p.m. EST (1826 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 56 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to $65.58 a barrel. Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday evening, its sharpest daily gain since the start of the year, on expectations that demand will recover and on a weaker ringgit, the tropical oil's currency of trade. Palm oil prices had been weighed down last week as the ringgit strengthened after the central bank raised interest rates. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures slid to a nearly 2-month low on Monday, as a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar prompted fresh selling, brokers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for July delivery, finished 7 yen lower at 198.1 yen ($1.82) per kg after touching 197 yen earlier, the lowest since Dec. 1. For a full report, click on - - - -