October 23, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Train in deadly October 16 Morocco crash was going more than twice speed limit: prosecutor

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - The driver of a train that crashed in Morocco on Oct. 16, killing at least seven, was travelling more than twice the speed limit on the section of track where it derailed, a regional prosecutor said.

Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The crash, in which 125 other passengers were injured, occurred near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The driver, who has been arrested, was travelling at 158 km (98 miles) per hour instead of the 60 km speed limit, the prosecutor at a court in Sale near Rabat said in a statement.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
