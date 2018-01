DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank sold $3.5 million in its first auction of U.S. dollars under a more flexible foreign exchange system which it introduced on Monday, the bank said.

It sold the dollars at a weighted average rate of 9.2307 dirhams, with a marginal rate of 9.2304 dirhams. The central bank had offered $20 million; demand in the auction totalled $3.5 million, with bids falling between 9.2304 and 9.2310. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Andrew Torchia)