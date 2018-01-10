FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's GDP growth to slow to 2.8 percent in 2018-officials
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 10, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Morocco's GDP growth to slow to 2.8 percent in 2018-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Morocco’s economic growth will slow to 2.8 percent this year, down from 4 percent in 2017, officials forecast on Wednesday, blaming a decline in agricultural production.

A lack of rainfall will cause farming output to fall by 1.3 percent this year after a 13.6 percent gain last year due to better weather conditions, officials told reporters.

Annual inflation will rise to 1.5 percent in 2018 from 0.2 percent last year, the government said in a statement. The budget deficit would fall to 3.5 percent in 2018 from 4 percent last year. (Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.