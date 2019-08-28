At least seven people die in flash floods in southern Morocco

RABAT (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed in flash floods in Morocco on Wednesday, following torrential rains in mountains in the south of the country near Taroudant, 600 kilometres (373 miles) south of Rabat, local authorities said.

Search operations are ongoing to find survivors, said authorities in a statement.

Most of the victims were swept away by a sudden flash flood while watching a football game on a pitch built next to a dry river near the village of Tizrt, a local resident who asked not to be named told Reuters, confirming videos shared on social media showing the scene.

The southern Moroccan mountains, known as the Anti-Atlas, are arid and rarely receive rain in the summer.