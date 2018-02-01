Morocco arrests seven Islamic State suspects: ministry

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan authorities have arrested seven suspected Islamic State militants who had been planning attacks, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The suspects had been active in a cell in the northern city of Tanger and northeastern city if Meknes and planned attacks, the ministry said in a statement, adding that arms and electronic devices had been seized.

No further details were immediately available.

Moroccan authorities say they have dismantled dozens of jihadist cells since 2002, including about 50 with alleged links to Islamic State.