October 16, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

At least four people killed in train derailment in Morocco

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and dozens injured when a train derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, a railway official said.

Another official said as many as eight might have been killed and 80 injured in the accident in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat.

State news agency MAP said a train had derailed near the town on the Rabat Kenitra line but did not give any details.

There was no immediate statement from the state-owned railway firm ONCF.

Earlier local news outlets reported that two trains had collided but then published images showing a train derailed near some residential buildings.

Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi and Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

