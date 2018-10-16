FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 16, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

At least six people killed in train derailment in Morocco

1 Min Read

SIDI BOUKNADEL, Morocco (Reuters) - Six people were killed and about 80 injured when a train derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, officials said.

The train derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, on the busy coastal line connecting the capital to the commercial hub of Casablanca.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

A Reuters reporters at the site saw a train derailed near some industrial and residential buildings.

Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi and Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

