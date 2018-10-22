FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British supermarket Morrisons loses court appeal over data breach-PA

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a group of its staff whose personal details were posted on the internet by a former employee, the Press Association reported.

Shopping trolleys are parked at a Morrisons supermarket in south London, Britain, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Shares turned negative after the ruling and were last down 1.3 percent on the day.

The supermarket lost a case in the High Court last year, meaning that former and current workers who brought the liability claim could seek compensation.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.