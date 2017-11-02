FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK grocer Morrisons' run of quarterly sales growth hits two years​
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 7:19 AM / a day ago

UK grocer Morrisons' run of quarterly sales growth hits two years​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, on Thursday reported another rise in quarterly sales, though its rate of growth did slow a touch.

The Bradford, northern England, based grocer said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 29, its fiscal third quarter -- an eighth straight quarter of underlying growth.

That compared to analysts’ forecasts of 2.1-3.1 percent and growth in the previous quarter of 2.6 percent.

The firm said it was confident it would continue the strong momentum of the year so far, into the key Christmas quarter. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Alistair Smout)

