January 9, 2018 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

UK's Morrisons beats forecasts for Christmas trading​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, beat forecasts for underlying sales in the key Christmas period, with the rate of growth picking-up from the previous quarter.

The Bradford, northern England, based grocer said on Tuesday group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.8 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 7, the bulk of its fourth quarter.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of growth of 1.7 percent and third quarter growth of 2.5 percent.

Morrisons said its expectations for the full 2017-18 year were unchanged.​ (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

