Mothercare's UK sales dip, sees no improvement soon

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc said it did not expect any improvement in short-term market conditions in the UK after posting a decline in comparable sales in the key Christmas season.

The company, which has been trying to revive its British business that has come under pressure from tough competition, said UK like-for-like sales fell 7.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 30 with online sales in the UK falling 6.9 percent in the period. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)