May 23, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Motherson Sumi Systems fourth-quarter profit rises over 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a 9.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Net profit was 5.18 billion rupees ($75.89 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 4.75 billion rupees a year earlier, Motherson Sumi said. bit.ly/2IEfoRJ

Analysts on average expected a profit of 5.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations surged over 34 percent to 154.08 billion rupees, with sales outside India jumping 40 percent.

($1 = 68.2600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
