2 months ago
First Formula E win for India's Mahindra team
June 10, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 2 months ago

First Formula E win for India's Mahindra team

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races on Saturday to hand India's Mahindra team a maiden victory in the Formula E electric series.

The win was also his first.

Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, who started on pole position, finished second for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport with Germany's Nick Heidfeld taking third to make it a double podium for Mahindra.

Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi finished fifth, after starting 14th, for Renault eDams and saw his lead over Di Grassi reduced to 32 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Berlin hosts a second ePrix on Sunday, race eight of the championship, on a track in and around the city's old Tempelhof airport.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

