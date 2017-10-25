FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Nissan to enter Formula E in 2018/19 season
October 25, 2017 / 5:15 AM / a day ago

Motor racing: Nissan to enter Formula E in 2018/19 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nissan is to become the first Japanese car manufacturer competing in Formula E with an entry in the fifth season of the electric car racing series, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Nissan Motor presents Nissan Leaf Nismo concept during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Formula E said in a statement that Nissan would replace one of the existing manufacturers in the 2018/19 season.

Media reports have indicated that will be alliance partners Renault, allowing the French manufacturer to focus on its works Formula One team.

“To have a name like Nissan coming on board is a momentous day for the series,” said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag in a statement.

“It’s great to see our first Japanese manufacturer entering the frame, showing truly how global the electric revolution is. Japan is a country at the forefront of new technologies with one of the biggest followings of Formula E.”

Manufacturers already involved in the electric series include BMW, Audi, Renault, Jaguar, Citroen and India’s Mahindra.

Mercedes and Porsche are due to arrive for season six, which is scheduled to start in 2019 and end in 2020.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney

