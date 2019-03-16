Motor racing: McLaren extend F1 partnership with Coca Cola

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former champions McLaren have extended a partnership with Coca Cola after agreeing a short-term deal last year, the British-based Formula One team announced on Saturday.

The deal with will be used to promote multiple Coca Cola drinks brands through the 21-race season that starts in Australia on Sunday.

No financial details were given.

“There was a positive reaction to our 2018 debut as partners on the Formula One track and I’m looking forward to us exploring the full potential of this partnership over the coming season,” said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown.

Last season’s partnership covered the last three races of 2018 in the United States, Brazil and Abu Dhabi and was the first time the soft drinks company’s brand had appeared on a Formula One car.

McLaren have a new driver lineup for 2019 with Spaniard Carlos Sainz and 19-year-old British rookie Lando Norris. Sixth overall last year, the team have not won a race since 2012.