a month ago
Motor racing-Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian GP
July 7, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

Motor racing-Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

1 Min Read

SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 (Reuters) - Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.

The drop means he cannot equal Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record of 68 at his home British Grand Prix next week. Hamilton is currently on 66 and had been favourite to take the top slot in Austria.

A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

