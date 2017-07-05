Motor racing - Formula One statistics for the Austrian Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (round nine of 20 races):

Lap distance: 4.326km. Total distance: 307.020km (71 laps)

2016 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. One minute 07.922 seconds.

2016 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari, 2003. 1:08.337.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 55 of 67 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014, and four of eight this season.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 56 career victories and is second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has 45.

Ferrari have won 227 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 68 and Red Bull 53. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

There have been four different winners this season so far -- Hamilton, Vettel, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 62 of the last 67 races.

Hamilton has had 66 career poles and needs two more to equal Schumacher's all-time record of 68.

Four drivers have started on pole this season -- Hamilton (five times), Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 109 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 92, Raikkonen 86.

Ricciardo, winner in Azerbaijan, has finished on the podium in his last four races.

After a run of six successive races on the podium this season, and seven in total, Vettel has finished off it in his last two -- Canada and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan saw Canadian rookie Lance Stroll finish third in his first career podium and also a first of the season for Williams.

Stroll, 18, is the youngest driver to stand on a Formula One podium in his rookie season and the second youngest ever after Max Verstappen.

POINTS

Hamilton is 14 points behind Vettel.

McLaren scored their first points of the season in Baku, meaning all the teams have now opened their tallies.

The only drivers yet to score are McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

Vettel and Hamilton both have 13 scoring finishes in a row.

AUSTRIA

Austria returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11-year break. The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico.

Mercedes have won all three races since the return. The likelihood of a safety car is generally low.

Hamilton, winner last year after colliding with team mate Nico Rosberg on the last lap, is the only driver on the current grid to have won in Austria. Rosberg, the now-retired 2016 champion, won in 2014 and 2015.

Austria first hosted a race at Zeltweg in 1964, with Italian Lorenzo Bandini taking his one and only career win for Ferrari.

The next race at the renovated Oesterreichring was in 1970, the year that Austrian Jochen Rindt became Formula One's first and only posthumous champion.

Triple champion Niki Lauda, now the Mercedes team's non-executive chairman, won in 1984 and is the only Austrian to have won in Austria.

In 2002, Austria witnessed a 'team orders' commotion when Ferrari instructed race leader Rubens Barrichello to hand victory to team mate Schumacher.

MILESTONE

Vettel celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, the day that he attended an FIA hearing in Paris that decided to take no further action against him for a 'road rage' collision with Hamilton in Azerbaijan.