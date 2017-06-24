FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Motor racing-Hamilton takes 66th career pole in Azerbaijan
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 24, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 2 months ago

Motor racing-Hamilton takes 66th career pole in Azerbaijan

1 Min Read

BAKU, June 24 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton surpassed Ayrton Senna's career haul of 65 pole positions in Formula One as he edged Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to secure top spot the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton banished memories of a dismal qualifying session in Baku last year, when he clipped the barrier, to grab pole with a time of 1:40.593 despite running wide at Turn 16.

He will be joined in an all-Mercedes front row by Bottas, who was pipped at the death.

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who leads Hamilton by 12 points in the standings, qualified fourth for Sunday's race. His Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen was in third.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who dominated Friday practice, qualified fifth but his team mate Daniel Ricciardo was down in 10th after hitting a wall. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

