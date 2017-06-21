Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 21 (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (Round eight of 20 races):

Lap distance: 6.003km. Total distance: 306.049km (51 laps).

2016 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany), Mercedes. One minute 42.758 seconds.

2016 winner: Rosberg

Race lap record: 1:46.485 (Rosberg, 2016)

Start time: 1300 GMT (1700 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 55 of 66 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014, and four of seven this season.

Canada on June 11 saw Mercedes take their first one-two of the season.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 56 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has 45, McLaren's Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 227 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 68 and Red Bull 52. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 61 of the last 66 races.

Hamilton has had 65 career poles, equalling the late Ayrton Senna's total in Canada. Schumacher holds the record of 68, which means Hamilton can pull level with the German at his home British Grand Prix if he takes pole in Baku and Austria.

Four drivers have started on pole this season -- Hamilton (four times), Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 109 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 92, Raikkonen 86.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has finished third in his last three races.

Canada saw Vettel finish off the podium for the first time this season.

POINTS

Hamilton is 12 points behind Vettel.

McLaren are the only team yet to score in 2017. The only other drivers yet to score are Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

Vettel and Hamilton both have 12 scoring finishes in a row.

AZERBAIJAN

This will be the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula One history. Last year's inaugural race in Baku carried the official designation of European Grand Prix.

No driver on the current grid has won before in Baku, or been on pole there. Rosberg, last year's winner from pole, retired at the end of last season.

Azerbaijan is the only track on the current calendar where Hamilton has yet to win.

The track is the second longest on the calendar after Spa-Francorchamps, and also one of the hottest and fastest thanks to the 2.1km straight, which is the longest of the season.

Williams, with Bottas, hit a top speed of 373 kph last year on the approach to Turn One. It is also the first anti-clockwise layout of the year.

MILESTONE

Williams rookie Lance Stroll scored his first Formula One points in his home race in Montreal. He is now the only Canadian driver without the surname Villeneuve to score. The points also made the 18-year-old the second youngest scorer of all time. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)