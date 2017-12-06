FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 11:11 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

F1 bosses recommend new security measures for Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Formula One bosses have recommended new security measures for the Brazilian Grand Prix after team staff were robbed at gunpoint when leaving the circuit last month.

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix 2017 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 11, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement after a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris on Wednesday that the commercial rights holder had made the proposals following a report on incidents at Interlagos.

It recommended the race promoter retain an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on measures, with a police reporting hub at the circuit and improved communication between all parties.

“The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year’s event,” added the FIA.

“The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation.”

World champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team was one of those involved in the incidents at Interlagos, with shots reportedly fired and a gun pointed at the head of one employee travelling in a van outside the circuit.

Valuables, including passports and mobile phones, were stolen.

Pirelli employees were also targeted after the race, leading to the cancellation of a two-day tyre test with McLaren.

Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
