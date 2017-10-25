Motor racing-Brazil F1 circuit sale expected in March or April

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The privatisation of São Paulo’s motor racing circuit is likely to take place in March or April next year but the sale will not affect future grand prix events at one of Formula One’s most popular venues, city mayor Joao Doria said on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo’s city council must approve the sale but Doria said that was “practically 100 per cent” certain.

“The Interlagos autodrome and F1 is an interesting package for investors. There are Brazilian and international groups (interested),” Doria told reporters at an event ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 12.

“The contract with Formula One will be strictly adhered to until 2020,” the mayor added. “Our hope is that Formula One stays here in 2021, 2022, for a long time. The idea is to continue for three or four decades.”

Doria was at the circuit to showcase almost $7 million of investment in the paddock and track ahead of the penultimate race of the season next month.

British driver Lewis Hamilton hopes to ensure his fourth world title with a win this weekend in Mexico. (Reporting by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Neville Dalton)