FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Motor racing-Hamilton on pole for home British Grand Prix
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Top News
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Mazda announces breakthrough in engine technology
Technology
Mazda announces breakthrough in engine technology
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
July 15, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 24 days ago

Motor racing-Hamilton on pole for home British Grand Prix

1 Min Read

SILVERSTONE, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Saturday with a sensational lap that left him one step away from Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will join the Mercedes driver on the front row, with championship leading team mate Sebastian Vettel qualifying third.

Hamilton's mastery of a damp but drying track lit up an overcast afternoon as he chalked up the 67th pole of his career, and sixth of the season, with every chance of equalling Schumacher's 68 before the August break.

The triple world champion has won the last three British Grands Prix and starts as favourite to equal the late Jim Clark's feat of four home wins in a row, and five in total, on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.