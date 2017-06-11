FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Canada for sixth time
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
June 11, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 2 months ago

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Canada for sixth time

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time on Sunday, and the third year in a row, to cut Sebastian Vettel's overall lead to 12 points and put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the podium.

The Briton led from start to finish, after qualifying on pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the sixth time, to chalk up his 56th career grand prix victory and third of the season.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas sealed a Mercedes one-two, finishing 19.7 seconds behind Hamilton, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Red Bull for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Vettel, winner of three of the previous six races, finished fourth after losing places at the start and then dropping further down the field when he had to pit to replace a damaged front wing. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.