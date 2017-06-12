Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Canadian Grand Prix

June 12 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 2)

Hamilton's sixth win in Canada, and third in a row in Montreal, was the 56th of his career. He started on pole, equalling the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 65, led every lap and set the fastest lap making it his fourth career grand slam. The one-two was Mercedes' first of the season and sent them ahead of Ferrari again. Hamilton is 12 points behind Vettel.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 4, Kimi Raikkonen 7)

Vettel started on the front row but finished off the podium for the first time this year. His car suffered a damaged front wing at the start when Verstappen sliced past, forcing an early stop. He then fought back through the field. Raikkonen had brake problems towards the end.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Max Verstappen retired)

Ricciardo finished third for the third race in a row, and drank champagne from his shoe on the podium. Verstappen made a sensational start, scything from fifth to second into the first corner. His race was short-lived, however, with the Dutchman pulling over after 11 laps with a suspected energy store failure.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 5, Esteban Ocon 6)

Ocon felt aggrieved that Perez did not respond to the team suggesting he should let the Frenchman through to try to get past Ricciardo when they were running fourth and fifth. Vettel then passed both of them.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz retired)

Sainz caused an opening lap crash with Massa, bringing out the safety car, and will carry a three-place grid penalty over to the next race in Azerbaijan. Kvyat stalled on the grid before the formation lap and then failed to go to the back before the start. The Russian was punished twice by stewards, a drive through first and then a 10 second stop/go penalty. A wheelnut problem at a pitstop then led to a delay and retirement.

WILLIAMS (Lance Stroll 9, Felipe Massa retired)

Massa crashed out in the Sainz collision. Stroll came to the rescue, scoring his first points in Formula One in his home race. He also entered the record books as the second-youngest driver of all time to score.

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Jolyon Palmer 11)

Still nothing for Palmer, who lost places at the start and was then caught behind Grosjean, in seven races. Hulkenberg was chasing down Raikkonen at the finish.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 10, Kevin Magnussen 12)

Haas scored for the third race in a row. Grosjean pitted at the end of lap one for a new front wing. He did the remaining 69 laps on one set of supersoft tyres. Magnussen collected a five-second penalty for passing Vandoorne while the virtual safety car was deployed.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 13, Pascal Wehrlein 15)

Wehrlein started from the pit lane after a crash in qualifying while Ericsson did a one stop strategy. A dull afternoon for both.

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 14, Fernando Alonso retired)

Still no points for McLaren, despite Alonso being in 10th place until the penultimate lap when his car's Honda engine expired. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)