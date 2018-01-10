FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Kvyat joins Ferrari as development driver
#Sports News
January 10, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Motor racing: Kvyat joins Ferrari as development driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Red Bull reject Daniil Kvyat has joined Ferrari as a development driver, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix 2017 - Practice - Singapore - September 15, 2017 Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during practice REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

The 23-year-old Russian was dropped by Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso last season after he had previously lost his place at the Red Bull Racing senior team to young Dutch sensation Max Verstappen.

Kvyat had also been linked to former champions Williams, who have yet to announce a replacement for now-retired Brazilian Felipe Massa.

Ferrari have several young drivers on their books, including Monaco-born rookie and Formula Two champion Charles Leclerc who will make his debut for Sauber, and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

