FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Motor racing-Vettel denies Hamilton a record-equalling pole
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
July 29, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 11 days ago

Motor racing-Vettel denies Hamilton a record-equalling pole

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday and denied his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton a record-equalling career 68th.

The German's Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen sealed the Ferrari front-row lockout.

Hamilton, one point behind the German in the standings and a five-times winner in Hungary, will start from a disappointing fourth place on the grid and alongside his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton had been hoping to match Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record and had set the fastest lap of the second phase of qualifying. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.