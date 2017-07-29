Motor racing-Vettel denies Hamilton a record-equalling pole

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday and denied his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton a record-equalling career 68th.

The German's Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen sealed the Ferrari front-row lockout.

Hamilton, one point behind the German in the standings and a five-times winner in Hungary, will start from a disappointing fourth place on the grid and alongside his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton had been hoping to match Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record and had set the fastest lap of the second phase of qualifying. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)