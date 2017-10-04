FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Ferrari says Vettel's gearbox is good for Japan
October 4, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 14 days ago

Motor racing: Ferrari says Vettel's gearbox is good for Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia - October 1, 2017. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel hitches a ride back to the pit with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein after Vettel crashed. REUTERS/Stringer

REUTERS - Formula One title contender Sebastian Vettel was given some good news on Wednesday after his Ferrari team ruled out a gearbox change that would have incurred a grid penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The German, a four-time world champion, is 34 points behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton with five races remaining, including Sunday’s at Suzuka.

The gearbox scare followed a bizarre incident after last Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix when his car was hit from behind by Canadian Lance Stroll’s Williams on the post-race slowing down lap.

The impact wrecked the car’s rear suspension.

A change of gearbox would have meant a five place grid penalty for a race that Vettel needs to win, but Ferrari gave the all-clear after a factory inspection.

“The gearbox #Seb5 (Vettel) used in #MalaysiaGP is still available,” they said on Twitter (@ScuderiaFerrari).

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge

