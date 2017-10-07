FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Sainz to replace Palmer at Renault for last four races
October 7, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 11 days ago

Motor racing-Sainz to replace Palmer at Renault for last four races

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz will replace under-performing Briton Jolyon Palmer for the last four races of the season, Renault said on Saturday.

Sainz was due to join from Toro Rosso at the end of the season but Renault said in a statement that the team and Palmer had now agreed to end their relationship by mutual agreement after Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“The Japanese Grand Prix will be my last race for Renault. It’s been an extremely challenging season and I’ve been through a lot in the last three years, but it’s been a tremendous journey overall with the team,” said Palmer.

“My immediate focus is now on achieving the best possible result in the Japanese GP, and then I can assess my options for the future.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alexander Smith)

