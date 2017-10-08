FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for anthem absence
October 8, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 9 days ago

Motor racing: Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for anthem absence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2017 - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - October 7, 2017. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Germany speaks to media after qualifying. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Sebastian Vettel is one race reprimand away from a 10-place grid penalty after Formula One stewards punished the Ferrari driver for missing the national anthem at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The German’s absence was understandable given the commotion around his car on the starting grid as the Italian team’s mechanics hurried to fix a spark plug problem with the clock ticking.

With the issue unresolved, the four times world champion retired from the race after just four laps with his title hopes in tatters.

The setback left Mercedes’ race winner Lewis Hamilton 59 points clear at the top with four races remaining.

The non-driving reprimand for the rules breach, as opposed to one handed out for something that happened on the track, was Vettel’s first of the season.

There are two types of reprimand, for driving and non-driving offences, with three reprimands in a season triggering an automatic 10-place penalty for the next race.

The penalty, however, is only imposed if at least two of the three reprimands were for a driving infringement.

Vettel already has one driving reprimand, imposed at the Monaco Grand Prix in May for crossing the yellow line at the pit lane exit during qualifying.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Toby Davis

