#Sports News
February 5, 2018 / 2:51 PM / in a day

Motor racing: Formula One to use "grid kids" in place of female models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One announced a “grid kids” programme on Monday to replace the female models who have previously featured before the start of every grand prix.

The sport’s owners said in a statement that the new arrangement, in partnership with the governing FIA, would “make the pre-race ceremony more relevant and interesting for fans, especially the younger ones”.

It said the youngsters would be selected by their motorsport clubs on merit, or by lottery, from among those already competing in karting or junior series.

Last week’s decision to abandon the decades-old practice of using walk-on female models to parade and hold up drivers’ numbers on the starting grid has put the sport on the front pages of newspapers and divided fans.

The season starts in Australia on March 25.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

