Motor racing: Ferrari protege Leclerc clinches F2 title
#Sports News
October 7, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 10 days ago

Motor racing: Ferrari protege Leclerc clinches F2 title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ferrari protege and Formula One prospect Charles Leclerc clinched the Formula Two title with three races remaining on Saturday after winning at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

The 19-year-old Monte Carlo-born driver is a member of the Ferrari academy and tipped to make his F1 race debut with Sauber next season.

He has an insurmountable 68-point lead over British rival Oliver Rowland.

Leclerc had started from pole position for the eighth time this season, a record for the Formula One support series that was previously known as GP2.

The Monegasque is due to drive for Sauber in Friday practice at three of the last four grands prix this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

