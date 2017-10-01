FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Malaysia with Hamilton second
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
October 1, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 17 days ago

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Malaysia with Hamilton second

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix a day after his 20th birthday with Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing second for Mercedes.

The Dutch driver’s Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished third. The victory was the second of Verstappen’s career.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who had started in last place after engine problems stopped him setting a time in Saturday’s qualifying, staged a remarkable recovery drive to fourth.

The German now trails Hamilton by 34 points in the standings with five of 20 races left.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.