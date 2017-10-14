Motor racing-McLaren protege Norris wins Euro F3 title

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British teenager Lando Norris, singled out by McLaren as a Formula One star of the future, won the FIA European Formula Three championship in his rookie season on Saturday.

The 17-year-old clinched the title with two races to spare at Hockenheim, giving him enough points to qualify for a Formula One super licence.

The series has served as a springboard for a string of current Formula One youngsters including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Williams’s Lance Stroll.

Norris, who turns 18 in November, is the youngest champion yet.

Mercedes’s triple world champion and compatriot Lewis Hamilton won the title in 2005 when it was known as the F3 Euro series.

Norris tested with McLaren in August, impressing the team, and has been tipped to take over the reserve driver role while moving up to Formula Two -- the last rung of the ladder before Formula One.

“Winning this title can only help me become an F1 driver,” he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)