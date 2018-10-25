Motor racing: Failed Force India buyer Rich Energy teams up with Haas F1

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Energy drink Rich Energy, a start-up brand recently linked to billionaire West Ham United soccer club owner David Sullivan, is to become title sponsor of the Haas Formula One team in a multi-season deal starting next season.

Oct 19, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Haas driver Kevin Magnussen (20) of Denmark during practice for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Energy had previously expressed an interest in buying Force India before the financially-stricken Formula One team was rescued in July by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

U.S.-owned Haas announced the deal at the Mexican Grand Prix on Thursday but gave no details other than saying a significant change of livery would be involved.

“Our partnership with Haas F1 Team ensures we have a prized asset on which to build our global marketing efforts,” said William Storey, chief executive of the London-based company, in a statement.

Storey announced on www.linkedin.com on Oct. 12 that Sullivan, West Ham’s co-chairman and majority shareholder, had taken a ‘significant stake’.

The Rich Energy website (www.richenergy.com) also includes the West Ham women’s team among its brand ambassadors.

Haas, who enjoy a close technical partnership with Ferrari, are fifth in the Formula One constructors’ standings.