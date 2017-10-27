FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 11:05 PM / in 14 hours

Motor racing: Unwell Magnussen to undergo fitness test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Haas’s Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will require a fitness test before Saturday’s final practice at the Mexican Grand Prix after suffering a stomach bug.

FILE PHOTO - Oct 20, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Haas driver Kevin Magnussen (20) of Denmark during practice for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Race stewards said in a statement on Friday that Magnussen, who took part in practice, had been granted permission to miss the evening driver’s briefing due to an “ongoing medical condition.”

“The FIA Medical Delegate will assess the condition of the driver in advance of P3 (third practice) tomorrow,” the statement added.

Haas principal Guenther Steiner told reporters that the driver had returned to the team hotel but expected to take part in qualifying and the race.

“He’s actually feeling a lot better,” he said. “But we wanted to get him back to the hotel so he rests, and also that he doesn’t give it to everyone.”

The Dane was 17th fastest in second practice.

Haas have Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who took part in first practice on Friday, as reserve driver but Steiner was confident he would not be needed.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

