Motor racing-Torro Rosso pick Gasly and Hartley for Mexico, Kvyat axed
October 23, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Frenchman Pierre Gasly will return to the Toro Rosso lineup for the Mexican Grand Prix after the team axed Russian driver Daniil Kvyat from Sunday’s race.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley, who finished 13th on his Formula One debut at last weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix, will retain the other Toro Rosso seat.

In a brief statement, the team said: “Scuderia Toro Rosso’s driver lineup for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by ... Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.”

Gasly competed for the outfit in Malaysia and Japan but opted out of the Austin race to concentrate on the Super Formula finale in Japan.

Kvyat, who has accumulated only five points from 15 races this season, finished 10th in Austin. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris)

