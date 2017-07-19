FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formula One appoints Nielsen as sporting director
July 19, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 21 days ago

Formula One appoints Nielsen as sporting director

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Williams team manager Steve Nielsen is joining Formula One as sporting director, reporting to motorsport head Ross Brawn.

"His appointment will strengthen the working group we are setting up to work with the FIA and the teams in defining a framework for the technical and sporting regulations for Formula One’s next phase," said Brawn in a statement on Wednesday.

"Steve’s main responsibility will be related to sporting and organisational matters, for example by attending the meetings of the Sporting Working Group."

Williams had already announced Nielsen was leaving, with former McLaren team manager Dave Redding replacing him.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

