March 6, 2018 / 3:16 PM / a day ago

Motor racing-Sauber F1 team appoint female test driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Sauber have promoted female Colombian racer Tatiana Calderon to the role of Formula One test driver after a year in a development role.

The 24-year-old, who is backed by the team’s Mexican sponsor Telmex, is competing in the GP3 series again this season after finishing 18th overall last year.

Swiss-based Sauber were the first Formula One team to have a female principal, although Monisha Kaltenborn departed last year. They also had Swiss racer Simona de Silvestro as an ‘affiliated driver’ in 2014.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who raced for Ferrari-powered Sauber as a stand-in last year, is the reserve driver.

Formula One has not had a woman driver start a grand prix since 1976. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)

