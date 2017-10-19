FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
October 20, 2017 / 12:02 AM / in 2 days

Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk has been elected president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club that owns Silverstone circuit, the BRDC said.

Motor Sport - GP Masters of Great Britain - Silverstone - 13/8/06 Great Britain's Derek Warwick in the pits Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers

The 84-year-old Northern Irishman takes over from former Formula One racer Derek Warwick, who decided not to stand for re-election.

The BRDC announced in July that it had activated a break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix, throwing the future of the country’s race into doubt after 2019.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

