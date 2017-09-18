FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore GP attendance rises 19 percent in 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 18, 2017 / 5:54 AM / in a month

Singapore GP attendance rises 19 percent in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017 - Singapore - September 17, 2017 Lewis Hamilton fans celebrate after the race REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix rose 19 percent in 2017, underscoring the popularity of the race, whose contract was extended last week for four years.

Overall attendance hit 260,400, higher than the event’s 10-year average, event organiser Singapore GP said in a statement on Sunday. The 2016 edition attracted about 219,000 spectators.

The sport’s first night race marked its 10th anniversary this year and has established itself as one of the most popular and glamorous of Formula One’s events. Last week, the sport and race organisers confirmed that the Singapore Grand Prix would stay on the Formula One calendar until 2021.

Sunday’s race, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, would otherwise have been the last in the city-state.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.