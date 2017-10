SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Singapore has agreed with Formula One on a deal that will keep the Singapore Grand Prix on the sport’s calendar until 2021, Formula One said in a statement said on Friday.

The Singapore Grand Prix joined the Formula One calendar in 2008 as the sport’s first night race. The 10th edition of the Singapore race is to be held on Sunday. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Raju Gopalakrishnan)