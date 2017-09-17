FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Singapore with Vettel out
#Motor Sports News
September 17, 2017 / 2:12 PM / a month ago

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Singapore with Vettel out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to go 28 points clear at the top of the Formula One world championship after Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel was caught in a first corner collision.

The Briton, fifth on the grid with Vettel lining up on pole position, cashed in on both the Ferraris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen smashing into each other within seconds of the start on a wet track.

The victory was the 60th of Hamilton’s career -- third in Singapore and seventh in 14 races this season -- and took him a huge stride closer to a fourth world title with six rounds remaining.

It was also his third in a row after wins in Belgium and Italy and Hamilton set a lap record on his way to the chequered flag.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished second for Red Bull, for the third year in a row, with Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas the final man on the podium. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)

