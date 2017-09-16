FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Vettel on pole in Singapore, Hamilton fifth
#Motor Sports News
September 16, 2017 / 2:05 PM / a month ago

Motor racing-Vettel on pole in Singapore, Hamilton fifth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position to retake the Formula One lead from Lewis Hamilton after setting the fastest lap in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Championship leader Hamilton, who leads the German by three points with seven rounds remaining, qualified his Mercedes only fifth for Sunday’s night race.

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen will start second for Red Bull, after going fastest in the first two phases of qualifying, with Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo third and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen fourth.

Vettel is a four times winner in Singapore and the pole was also his fourth in the city state. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

