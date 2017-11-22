FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing: Todt unopposed for third term as FIA president
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 3:39 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Motor racing: Todt unopposed for third term as FIA president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Jean Todt is sure to be re-elected for a third term as president of Formula One’s governing body after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday that no other candidates were standing.

Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) President Jean Todt arrives to an event to promote road safety awareness for children as part of the #SaveKidsLives project, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The 71-year-old Frenchman took over from Max Mosley in 2009 and won a second four-year term in 2013.

The FIA said on its website (www.fia.com) that the former Ferrari team boss was the only candidate whose electoral list had been received by the official deadline.

The vote will be held at the Annual General Assembly on Dec. 8 in Paris.

Formula One, with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over the commercial rights last January, is entering a potentially turbulent period with team contracts expiring in 2020 and a new engine format to be agreed.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.