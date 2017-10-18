FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Hamilton can lay claim to be F1's greatest Brit
#Motor Sports News
October 18, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 days ago

Motor racing-Hamilton can lay claim to be F1's greatest Brit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Alan Baldwin
    AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton is already
the most successful British Formula One driver of all time and
by sunset on Sunday he could make a legitimate claim to be
considered the greatest.
    A fourth title would lift the Mercedes driver into the
sporting stratosphere as one of a handful of men to have
achieved the feat since the first championship in 1950 -- and
the only Briton.
    Michael Schumacher (seven), Juan Manuel Fangio (five), Alain
Prost (four) and Sebastian Vettel -- the current Ferrari rival
who managed four in a row with once-rampant Red Bull -- are the
only current members of the four or more club.
    Hamilton, 59 points clear of Vettel ahead of the U.S. Grand
Prix in Austin with 100 up for grabs, has already wrested away
Schumacher's pole position record and is breaking new ground
with 71 and counting.
    One more win would take the 32-year-old's tally to 62 --
double the career haul of compatriot and 1992 champion Nigel
Mansell, who is second on the British list of all-time winners.
    Triple world champion Jackie Stewart won 27 races and double
champions Jim Clark and Graham Hill triumphed 25 and 14 times
respectively.
    ------------------------------------------------------------
               HAMILTON    MANSELL    STEWART    G.HILL    CLARK
    
 Races            204        187         99        176       72 
 Wins              61         31         27         14       25 
 Poles             71         32         17         13       33 
 Titles             3          1          3          2        2
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    Hamilton has won for the past three years in Austin, and
four times out of five, and nobody would be surprised to see
another triumph.
    That would not necessarily secure the crown, with Hamilton
still needing to beat Vettel by 16 points. The championship may
have to wait until Mexico a week later. 
    But given the Briton's superb form and Ferrari's recent
reliability woes, with Vettel suffering two retirements in the
last three races, it cannot be counted out.
    Hamilton has scored points in his last 21 races and been on
the podium 115 times in his career, more than anyone except
Schumacher.
    He is the only driver to have won a race in every year of
his career, which started with McLaren in 2007.
    
    DEADLY ERA
    Comparisons between eras are the cause of enduring arguments
and fraught with difficulty, particularly when the past was so
much deadlier than the present and there were far fewer races.
    There are those who revere Clark as the greatest driver of
all time, let alone British, while others champion Stewart's
silky skills.
    Stirling Moss also ranks among the greats, despite never
winning a world title when Argentina's Fangio was in his pomp in
the 1950s.
    The late John Surtees remains unique as a world champion on
two wheels and four while James Hunt would rate highly in any
poll for personality and sex appeal.
    But Hamilton, so often contradictory and unpredictable and
with an array of celebrity friends, is a very modern hero with
an aura that extends way beyond the racetrack and into new
realms.
    "How would he rank? Would you put him in front of Jim Clark?
It’s so difficult with these things," Formula One's 86-year-old
former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, whose career in grand prix
racing started in the 1950s, told Reuters.
    "Jim has got an incredible record but in fairness he always
had a much better car than anybody, with the Lotus. Graham did a
good job, won in lots of different things. It’s a little bit
difficult."
    Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff will be taking nothing for
granted as ever, even if the bookmakers are almost doing that
already, but even he is running out of superlatives for
Hamilton's performance.
    "Lewis has driven brilliantly this year -- and since the
summer break in particular, he has been on another level," said
the Austrian.

 (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Ransom)

