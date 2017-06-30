FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing - Former McLaren team manager joins Williams
June 30, 2017 / 6:47 PM / a month ago

Motor racing - Former McLaren team manager joins Williams

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former McLaren team manager Dave Redding, a 30-year Formula One veteran, is joining Williams in the same role after next month's British Grand Prix.

He replaces Steve Nielsen, who will be leaving the former world champions at the end of July.

"I’m sure Dave will fit in well," said chief technical officer Paddy Lowe, who worked with Redding at McLaren and joined Williams from champions Mercedes in March.

Williams are fifth in the championship, with Canadian Lance Stroll on the podium in Azerbaijan last weekend, while McLaren are last.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

