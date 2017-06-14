FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
June 14, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 2 months ago

Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.

The Brazilian told his Twitter followers on Wednesday that he needed surgery to a broken bone and had to obey medical advice.

The World Endurance Championship website (www.fiawec.com) said the injury happened in a game a week ago, before two Formula E rounds in Berlin last weekend.

It said he would be replaced by Italian Michele Rugolo.

A regular contender for the overall Le Mans LMP1 title in past years with Audi, finishing on the podium three times, Di Grassi had been due to race a Ferrari GT car this year.

The next Formula E race is in New York on July 15. Di Grassi is second in the electric series with 125 points, behind Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi on 157.

The Brazilian twice finished on the podium in Berlin and started one race from pole. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.