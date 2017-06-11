FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Dovizioso takes second win in a row
June 11, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

Motorcycling-Dovizioso takes second win in a row

BARCELONA, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian Andrea Dovizioso beat the home heroes to win the Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday and celebrate his second successive MotoGP victory for Ducati.

His triumph at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, coming a week after a home win at Mugello, left Dovizioso only seven points behind Yamaha's overall leader Maverick Vinales, who finished 10th.

Honda's Spanish team mates Marc Marquez, the reigning triple world champion, and Dani Pedrosa, who had started on pole position at a track down the road from where he grew up, finished second and third respectively.

Spaniard Vinales now has 111 points to Dovizioso's 104 after seven races. Marquez is third on 88. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

